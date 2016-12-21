Anti-independence rules for Hong Kong deputies to China's top legislature
Candidates running in the election of Hong Kong deputies to China's top legislature in December next year will have to make a declaration to swear allegiance to the nation and uphold its constitution as well as the city's Basic Law. The new requirement was endorsed by the National People's Congress Standing Committee at the closing session of its meetings which ended on Sunday.
