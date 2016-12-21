A woman serves up milk tea at a cha c...

A woman serves up milk tea at a cha chaan teng in Happy Valley. Photo: Nora Tam

Peter Kammerer considers the extent to which the Cantonese language, among other traits, contributes to and shapes the Hong Kong identity A Hongkonger overseas, when asked where they're from, will invariably answer, "Hong Kong" rather than "China". I was born in Toowoomba in the Australian state of Queensland, but do not reply "Toowoomba" or "Queensland" when posed that question; the answer is always "Australia".

