U.S. vs. Costa Rica World Cup qualifier to be played in New Jersey
The U.S. Soccer Federation finalized plans to play its Sept. 1 World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haitians, Central Americans unite to fight depo...
|Jun 9
|tomin cali
|2
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Mar '17
|Rose Tokoyo1
|6
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb '17
|Blacks
|5
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC