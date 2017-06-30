New Evidence Sheds Some Light On The ...

New Evidence Sheds Some Light On The Murder Of Honduran Activist Berta Caceres

Homo homini lupus is a Latin proverb used to illustrate the level of cruelty human beings can show to fellow members of their species. It means man is a wolf to other men, and I remembered it after reading John Gibler's article in Sierra Magazine about the murder of Honduran activist Berta CA ceres, which caused worldwide shock in March of 2016.

