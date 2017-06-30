First use of stamp in U.S. tops $19,0...

First use of stamp in U.S. tops $19,000 in Kelleher sale

During its May 18-19 Flagship sale, the Daniel F. Kelleher firm offered this 1755 Newbury, Mass., arrest warrant documenting "the earliest use of any stamp of any kind issued within what is now the United States." A detail of the embossed revenue stamp is shown.

