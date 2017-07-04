Barcelona move nearing for Honduras i...

Barcelona move nearing for Honduras international Lozano

Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: Goal.com

Having shone during two seasons on loan at Tenerife, the highly-rated forward is set to be rewarded with a high-profile transfer to Camp Nou The Honduras international has spent the past two campaigns on loan at Tenerife from Tegucigalpa-based Olimpia, making 66 appearances and scoring 20 goals. Tenerife missed out on promotion to La Liga in 2016-17 with a play-off defeat to Getafe and Lozano could be set to extend his stay in Spain further with a switch to the Catalan giants.

Chicago, IL

