Trump-backed bills on illegal immigrants poised to pass US House

Thursday Jun 29

Honduran migrants deported from the United States walk on the tarmac at Toncontin Airport in Tegucigalpa on December 23, 2011 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday is expected to pass two pieces of legislation aimed at cracking down on illegal immigrants after receiving the unqualified support of President Donald Trump. The House is expected to approve the "No Sanctuary for Criminals Act" that would withhold some federal grants to so-called "sanctuary city" jurisdictions that do not comply with certain federal immigration laws.

