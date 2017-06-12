Taiwan's Central American allies coy ...

Taiwan's Central American allies coy on Panama's Beijing embrace

Tuesday Jun 13

Remaining Central American allies of Taiwan on Tuesday offered guarded responses to Panama's decision to embrace the "One China" policy and switch allegiance Beijing, deflecting the question of whether they could follow suit. Taiwan's Ambassador to El Salvador Florencia Hsie participates in a news conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 13, 2017.

Chicago, IL

