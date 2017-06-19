Roque Martinez Ramos's father, sister, and mother at their home in the Lower Aguan Valley, Honduras

Since January 2010, 153 campesinos, or small farmers, have been murdered there, according to the Unified Campesino Movement of the Agu This fertile agricultural area has long been a site of land conflicts. In the mid-1990s, corporate landowners rewrote agrarian reform laws and then began buying-and in some cases stealing-land owned by small palm oil businesses and cooperatives set up in the 1980s.

