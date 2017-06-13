Norwood Village Green Concert Series ...

Norwood Village Green Concert Series presents Aurelio Martinez

The Norwood Village Green Concert Series presents the Garifuna culture's leading exponent Aurelio Martinez and 4 accompanying musicians on Sunday at 6 p.m. Sunday concerts begin at 6 p.m while weekday concerts begin at 7 p.m. Mr. Martinez performs Afro-Caribbean-Indian Music of the Garifuna culture from coastal Honduras. He is the leading exponent of this culture's music.

Chicago, IL

