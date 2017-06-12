New stake presidents

A new stake has been created from the Port Harcourt Nigeria East and the Port Harcourt Nigeria West stakes. The Port Harcourt Nigeria North Stake, which consists of the Isiodu and Rumuji branches and the Choba, Emohua, Eneka, Igwuruta, Omoku, Rukpokwu and Rumuodumaya wards, was created by Elder Marcus B. Nash, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Declan O. Madu, an Area Seventy.

