New stake presidents

New stake presidents

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Deseret News

A new stake has been created from the Port Harcourt Nigeria East and the Port Harcourt Nigeria West stakes. The Port Harcourt Nigeria North Stake, which consists of the Isiodu and Rumuji branches and the Choba, Emohua, Eneka, Igwuruta, Omoku, Rukpokwu and Rumuodumaya wards, was created by Elder Marcus B. Nash, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Declan O. Madu, an Area Seventy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haitians, Central Americans unite to fight depo... Jun 9 tomin cali 2
News Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Mar '17 Rose Tokoyo1 6
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb '17 Blacks 5
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Sarah 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,196 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC