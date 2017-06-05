ICE agents arrest undocumented dad wi...

ICE agents arrest undocumented dad with no criminal record at USCIS appointment

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Daily Kos

The Paris Climate deal was the most comprehensive international accord to fight climate change yet. It was signed by all but... Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, is now considered a "subject of interest" by the FBI... Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Mar '17 Rose Tokoyo1 6
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb '17 Blacks 5
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... (Nov '16) Nov '16 spytheweb 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,543,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC