Honduras moves to strengthen integrity of its police force

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- The Honduras National Police Purification Commission will soon submit 25 names for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernndez to consider for police leadership positions. The leadership revamp is part of recent government efforts to monitor police integrity.

Chicago, IL

