Honduras moves to strengthen integrity of its police force
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- The Honduras National Police Purification Commission will soon submit 25 names for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernndez to consider for police leadership positions. The leadership revamp is part of recent government efforts to monitor police integrity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haitians, Central Americans unite to fight depo...
|Jun 9
|tomin cali
|2
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Mar '17
|Rose Tokoyo1
|6
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb '17
|Blacks
|5
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC