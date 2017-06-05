Honduras government welcomes new IMF ...

Honduras government welcomes new IMF findings on country's economy

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- The government of Honduras has applauded the International Monetary Fund for expressing optimism about the country's economy in a new statement of preliminary findings following an 11-day visit to Honduras by Fund representatives. An official statement from Roberto Garca-Saltos, chief of the IMF delegation, said that he and his team were "encouraged by the continuing strengthening of the Honduran economy, including advances in the security situation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haitians, Central Americans unite to fight depo... 5 hr spytheweb 1
News Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Mar '17 Rose Tokoyo1 6
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb '17 Blacks 5
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Sarah 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,800 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC