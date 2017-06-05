Honduras government welcomes new IMF findings on country's economy
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- The government of Honduras has applauded the International Monetary Fund for expressing optimism about the country's economy in a new statement of preliminary findings following an 11-day visit to Honduras by Fund representatives. An official statement from Roberto Garca-Saltos, chief of the IMF delegation, said that he and his team were "encouraged by the continuing strengthening of the Honduran economy, including advances in the security situation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haitians, Central Americans unite to fight depo...
|5 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Mar '17
|Rose Tokoyo1
|6
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb '17
|Blacks
|5
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC