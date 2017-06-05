Honduras government welcomes new IMF findings on country's economy

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- The government of Honduras has applauded the International Monetary Fund for expressing optimism about the country's economy in a new statement of preliminary findings following an 11-day visit to Honduras by Fund representatives. An official statement from Roberto Garca-Saltos, chief of the IMF delegation, said that he and his team were "encouraged by the continuing strengthening of the Honduran economy, including advances in the security situation."

