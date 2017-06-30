Honduras and Guatemala launch histori...

Honduras and Guatemala launch historic customs union

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- This week, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernndez and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales launched a customs union predicted to boost both their countries' economies by over one percent. They kicked off the union at the Corinto border post connecting their nations.

