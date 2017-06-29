Honduran journalist gunned down

Honduran journalist gunned down

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: India.com

A Honduran journalist who was a candidate in November legislative elections was killed by a gunman in front of his home in the northern port city of La Ceiba, police said. Victor Funez, a 49-year-old who hosted a commentary program on television, was shot dead yesterday "by an individual riding a motorcycle," a police spokesman, Commissioner Julian Hernandez, told AFP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haitians, Central Americans unite to fight depo... Jun 9 tomin cali 2
News Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Mar '17 Rose Tokoyo1 6
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb '17 Blacks 5
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Sarah 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,716 • Total comments across all topics: 282,116,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC