Honduran Journalist and Congressional Candidate V ctor F nez Murdered

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Democracy Now

In Honduras, journalist and congressional candidate VA ctor FAonez was murdered outside his home in the Caribbean coastal city of La Ceiba last Thursday. VA ctor FAonez directed the local nighttime television news show.

