Haitians, Central Americans unite to fight deportation orders

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Miami Herald

Banding together for the first time, activists from Haiti and three Central American countries announced Wednesday they'll meet next week with the presidents of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala to try to enlist their aid in persuading the Trump administration to halt plans to ship several hundred thousand immigrants back to Central America. The newly allied activists also invited immigrants with Temporary Protected Status, or TPS - a Department of Homeland Security designation that allows otherwise undocumented immigrants to live and work in the United States - to an open meeting Thursday night to help plan strategy against deportations.

Chicago, IL

