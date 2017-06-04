Guam's Catholics to Vatican: Defrock archbishop, heal the church
Catholic s groups against the island's archbishop say the Vatican now should have more then enough evidence to remove him. Guam's Catholics to Vatican: Defrock archbishop, heal the church Catholic s groups against the island's archbishop say the Vatican now should have more then enough evidence to remove him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Mar '17
|Rose Tokoyo1
|6
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb '17
|Blacks
|5
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC