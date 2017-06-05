Golfer withdraws from U.S. Open secti...

Golfer withdraws from U.S. Open sectional qualifier after airline loses his golf clubs

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: Golf World

MARCH 24: Michael Buttacavoli of the United States tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA TOUR LatinoamA©rica Honduras Open presented by Indura Golf Resort at Indura Golf Resort on March 24, 2017 in Tela, Honduras. We've heard some horror stories through the years with airlines losing or damaging golf clubs , but this one is particularly sad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golf World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haitians, Central Americans unite to fight depo... 5 hr spytheweb 1
News Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Mar '17 Rose Tokoyo1 6
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb '17 Blacks 5
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Sarah 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC