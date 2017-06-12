Fixing Central America is the focus of high-level Miami summit
Edgar Diaz, Danny Flores and Josue Cerna eat burgers made by former gang member - Jess "Chuy" Lanza,-who has turned a thousand dollars in USAID seed money into a successful downtown hamburger business in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Regional presidents, U.S. Cabinet members, the vice president and top Mexican officials will meet in Miami this week to take on some of the most vexing problems plaguing El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, the battered countries of Central America's Northern Triangle.
