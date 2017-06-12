Exclusive: US, Mexico, Slim charity t...

Exclusive: US, Mexico, Slim charity to work on Central America crime, migration

The United States, Mexico and three Central American nations will this week unveil plans to work with billionaire Carlos Slim's charity to tackle crime in Central America and find new ways of slowing migration, according to a draft document. A member of the military police keeps watch during a routine foot patrol at El Pedregal neighbourhood Tegucigalpa, Honduras, May 3, 2017.

