Backers of Honduran Dam Opposed by Murdered Activist Withdraw Funding
Hondurans demand justice for Berta CA ceres on 17 August 2016 in Tegucigalpa. Her murder last year triggered international outrage and piled pressure on the international backers to pull out of the Agua Zarca dam project amid a campaign of intimidation against communities opposed to it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Mar '17
|Rose Tokoyo1
|6
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb '17
|Blacks
|5
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC