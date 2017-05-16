Why 80 asylum-seekers are storming the US southern border, even...
On Sunday evening, over six dozen Nicaraguan, Salvadoran, Guatemalan and Honduran migrants arrived at Tijuana's northernmost edge to request asylum, en masse, at California's San Ysidro Port of Entry. Organized by a team of American and Mexican activists from the group Pueblo Sin Fronteras , the Viacrucis de Refugiados, or Caravan of Refugees, left the southern Mexican border city of Tapachula on April 9, 2017.
