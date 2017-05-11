The Story of Wildin: A Undocumented M...

The Story of Wildin: A Undocumented Minor from Honduras and Immigrant Detention

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: ImmigrationProf Blog

The podcast Criminal has an episode that may be of interest to ImmigrationProf readers. In 2014, 16-year-old Wildin Acosta left Olancho, Honduras and traveled toward the U.S. border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ImmigrationProf Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm... Apr 29 spytheweb 2
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Mar '17 Rose Tokoyo1 6
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb '17 Blacks 5
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,013 • Total comments across all topics: 281,175,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC