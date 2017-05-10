Prisoner dresses as a woman to try an...

Prisoner dresses as a woman to try and break out

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Metro UK News

Unfortunately for Francisco Herrera Argueta, the idea didn't work - and when guards caught him, they took these embarrassing photos. The 55-year-old wore a blonde wig, fake breasts and awkwardly walked in high heels as he tried to escape the maximum security jail in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

