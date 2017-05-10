More than 20 break out of military-gu...

More than 20 break out of military-guarded prison in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA: Some 22 gang members escaped from one of Hondura's most overcrowded prisons this week ahead of a transfer to a higher-security facility, defying the military guards tasked with bringing order to the prison system, an official said Saturday. The inmates, who had been locked up in the special "Scorpion" unit for members of the notorious Barrio 18 gang, made their escape from the medium-security Marco Aurelio Soto prison late on Thursday, said Rosa Gudiel, the head of Hondura's National Penitentiary Institute.

