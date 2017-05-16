'Men can do anything they want to women in Honduras': Inside one of...
'Men can do anything they want to women in Honduras': Inside one of the most dangerous places on Earth to be a woman - In 2014, a 19-year-old small town girl named Maria Jose Alvarado catapulted onto the world stage when her brilliant smile and sweet personality won her the Miss Honduras crown. With a freshly minted passport, she was set to compete for the prestigious Miss World title in London, a trip which would be the first plane ride of her life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|2
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Mar '17
|Rose Tokoyo1
|6
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb '17
|Blacks
|5
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC