'Men can do anything they want to women in Honduras': Inside one of the most dangerous places on Earth to be a woman - In 2014, a 19-year-old small town girl named Maria Jose Alvarado catapulted onto the world stage when her brilliant smile and sweet personality won her the Miss Honduras crown. With a freshly minted passport, she was set to compete for the prestigious Miss World title in London, a trip which would be the first plane ride of her life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.