Jam Cruise Reveals Initial Musical Lineup For 2018 Trip
The 16th sailing of Jam Cruise will take place aboard the Norwegian Jade between January 17 - 22, 2018. Jam Cruise 16 will depart and return to Miami with port stops scheduled for Roatan, Honduras and Grand Cayman.
