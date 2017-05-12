Immigration dangers rise as many now breach Guatemala-Mexico border by sea

"We're screwed, here come the piranhas!" yelled the man at the wheel of the motorboat, as he quickly veered it away from the Mexican Marines and toward a stretch of sand near the Chiapas coastline, just a few miles off the Guatemala border. The "pollero" or human trafficker was carrying a load of 20 that time: 17 Salvadorians, two Hondurans and one Colombian, all trying to skip the tighter border controls between Guatemala and Mexico put in place as part of 2014's Southern Border Plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.