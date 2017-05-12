Immigration dangers rise as many now ...

Immigration dangers rise as many now breach Guatemala-Mexico border by sea

Read more: Fox News

"We're screwed, here come the piranhas!" yelled the man at the wheel of the motorboat, as he quickly veered it away from the Mexican Marines and toward a stretch of sand near the Chiapas coastline, just a few miles off the Guatemala border. The "pollero" or human trafficker was carrying a load of 20 that time: 17 Salvadorians, two Hondurans and one Colombian, all trying to skip the tighter border controls between Guatemala and Mexico put in place as part of 2014's Southern Border Plan.

Chicago, IL

