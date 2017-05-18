Honduras moves 773 gang members to co...

Honduras moves 773 gang members to complete prison shake-up

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The Honduran government said on Tuesday it had moved 773 gang members to a maximum security prison, completing the relocation of some 2,000 highly dangerous inmates in a bid to prevent penitentiaries serving as command centres for criminal activity. Military buses transporting gang members leave the Marco Aurelio Soto prison as they are transfered to higher security prisons in a bid to curb down extortion, killings and drug deals, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, May 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm... Apr 29 spytheweb 2
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Mar '17 Rose Tokoyo1 6
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb '17 Blacks 5
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,143,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC