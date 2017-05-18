Honduras moves 773 gang members to complete prison shake-up

The Honduran government said on Tuesday it had moved 773 gang members to a maximum security prison, completing the relocation of some 2,000 highly dangerous inmates in a bid to prevent penitentiaries serving as command centres for criminal activity. Military buses transporting gang members leave the Marco Aurelio Soto prison as they are transfered to higher security prisons in a bid to curb down extortion, killings and drug deals, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, May 16, 2017.

