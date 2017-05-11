Honduras moves 773 gang members to complete prison shake-up
Military buses transporting gang members leave the Marco Aurelio Soto prison as they are transfered to higher security prisons in a bid to curb down extortion, killings and drug deals, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, May 16, 2017. Military buses transporting gang members leave the Marco Aurelio Soto prison as they are transfered to higher security prisons in a bid to curb down extortion, killings and drug deals, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, May 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|2
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Mar '17
|Rose Tokoyo1
|6
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb '17
|Blacks
|5
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC