Honduras government announces 30 percent decline in homicides

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- Homicides have declined 30 percent in Honduras, according to the most recent government data, announced last week by President Juan Orlando Hernndez. Hernndez also gave an update on Operation Arpa 2, wherein 384 prisoners were transferred from various penitentiaries to El Pozo, which will house Honduras's most dangerous prisoners.

