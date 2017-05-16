Honduras: Campesinos occupy farms in struggle for better conditions

More than 2000 Honduran campesinos have taken over 10 farms in La Lima belonging to the Tela Railroad Company, a successor to the dissolved United Fruit Company, La Prensa reported on May 3. The campesinos, demanding better working conditions and health care from the company, vowed to indefinitely occupy the space until they take action. "They've taken away doctors for primary attention at the private hospital run by the company, making it hard for us to get treated," strike leader Manuel Diaz told La Prensa.

