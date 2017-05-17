Honduran president favoured to win November election - poll

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who is seeking an unprecedented second consecutive term in office, is the favourite to win the November election, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who is running to be the presidential candidate for the ruling Partido Nacional , gives a speech to supporters after early primary elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 12, 2017.

