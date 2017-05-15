High heels betray cross-dressing pris...

High heels betray cross-dressing prison escapee in Honduras

Thursday May 11

Herrera, a gaunt 55-year-old man, had donned a luxuriant blond wig, dark sunglasses, black skirt, a black-and-white blouse It was the way he awkwardly walked in high heels that gave him away. That, and his suspiciously deep voice.

