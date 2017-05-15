High heels betray cross-dressing prison escapee in Honduras
Herrera, a gaunt 55-year-old man, had donned a luxuriant blond wig, dark sunglasses, black skirt, a black-and-white blouse It was the way he awkwardly walked in high heels that gave him away. That, and his suspiciously deep voice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|2
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Mar '17
|Rose Tokoyo1
|6
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb '17
|Blacks
|5
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC