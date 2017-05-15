Gang violences forces hundreds to fle...

Gang violences forces hundreds to flee homes in Honduras

Nearly two hundred people have fled their homes in the last month from one neighbourhood alone in Honduras' second city of San Pedro Sula in fear for their lives as gang violence intensifies, the Norwegian Refugee Council said on Monday. With one of the world's highest murder rates, Honduras is struggling to contain drug-fuelled gang violence and organised crime.

