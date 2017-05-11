DEA Blasted for Botching Operation, Lying to Coverup Wrongdoing

In the latest scandal to rock the beleaguered Drug Enforcement Administration , the agency covered up a series of failed operations in Honduras that killed four innocent civilians-including a 14-year-old boy and two pregnant women-and injured several others. The drug interdiction missions were conducted jointly by the DEA, U.S. State Department and the government of Honduras between May 11 and July 3 of 2012 as part of a program called "Operation Anvil."

