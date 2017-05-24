DEA Agents Oversaw Notorious 2012 Deadly Force Incident in Ahuas,...
Quick Review of Report Shows it Contradicts Previous Drug Enforcement Agency Claims of Only a "Supportive" Role in Joint US-Honduran Operation WASHINGTON - A new report from the Offices of Inspector General of the US Department of Justice and the US State Department finds that US Drug Enforcement Agency agents were in operational control in a notorious incident in Ahuas , Honduras in May 2012 in which four Miskitu villagers were killed and three others severely wounded.
