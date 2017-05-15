Bianca Jagger: Stop The Murder Of Env...

Bianca Jagger: Stop The Murder Of Environmental Defenders In Latin America

In March 2016, I went to Mexico to receive the Mayahuel Award for human rights and environmental work at the Guadelajara International Film Festival. During my visit I learned that Berta CA ceres, environmental campaigner and head of the indigenous rights group Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous organizations of Honduras , had been brutally murdered At around 11.30 pm on March 2nd gunmen broke into her home in La Esperanza, Honduras and shot her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Huffington Post.

