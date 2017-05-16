16 new temple presidents called to Sw...

16 new temple presidents called to Switzerland, Ogden, Kentucky, San Diego, Spain, Colombia and more

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Deseret News

The First Presidency has called the following sixteen new temple presidents and matrons. They will begin their service later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm... Apr 29 spytheweb 2
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Mar '17 Rose Tokoyo1 6
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb '17 Blacks 5
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,830 • Total comments across all topics: 280,872,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC