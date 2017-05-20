11 Guam Catholic priests involved in sex abuse lawsuits

Check out this story on wauwatosanow.com: https://usat.ly/2rCbUTJ In this November, 2014 file photo, Archbishop Anthony Apuron stands in front of the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Hagatna, Guam. T It's been a year since former altar boy Roy Quintanilla accused Archbishop Anthony S. Apuron of sexually abusing him in the 1970s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.