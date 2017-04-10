Trans activist murdered in Honduras
A transgender activist was found dead in a small alley in the Smith neighborhood in the northern part of the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa on April 4. The body of Sherlyn Montoya, 29, was found wrapped in sacks and showed signs of strangulation. Local residents found her body and told authorities that she was a transsexual.
