Smyrna Rotary a small cog in a larger...

Smyrna Rotary a small cog in a larger Honduras development plan

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Building a single-room addition for a small house in rural Honduras is nothing like the same project in Tennessee, as six members of the Smyrna Tennessee Rotary Club know after spending a week in Honduras with the villagers. Along with their locally-sawn lumber, hammers and nails, the three-man and three-woman team helped execute one small part of a master plan of volunteerism and support in the small Central American country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Mar 21 Rose Tokoyo1 6
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb '17 Blacks 5
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
News Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON (Sep '16) Sep '16 Labour Day weekend 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,485 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC