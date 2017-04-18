Smyrna Rotary a small cog in a larger Honduras development plan
Building a single-room addition for a small house in rural Honduras is nothing like the same project in Tennessee, as six members of the Smyrna Tennessee Rotary Club know after spending a week in Honduras with the villagers. Along with their locally-sawn lumber, hammers and nails, the three-man and three-woman team helped execute one small part of a master plan of volunteerism and support in the small Central American country.
