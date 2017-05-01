Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocu...

Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented immigrants have a fundamental right to earn a living

Thursday Apr 27

Thursday April 27, 2017 Philadelphia City Council takes testimony and as expected voted on a resolution recognizing "every person's fundamental right to earn a living, regardless of immigration status." Applicable in every workplace, it focuses sharply on undocumented restaurant workers.

Chicago, IL

