Pro-Shot Video: The Brothers Comatose Perform 'Pie For Breakfast' Aboard Jam Cruise 15
Bay Area Americana act The Brothers Comatose made their Jam Cruise debut aboard the Norweigan Pearl this past January. The latest professionally-shot video from Jam Cruise organizers features a song from the group's Pool Deck set on January 21, the first full day of the trip.
