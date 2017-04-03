MAS Holdings to set up centre in Rand...

MAS Holdings to set up centre in Randolph County

Wednesday Apr 5

MAS Holdings, a global apparel technology and manufacturing company, has decided to set up its first manufacturing and development centre in the US in Randolph County. The exercise will create 133 new jobs.

Chicago, IL

