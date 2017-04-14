Good Friday around the world in photos

An Iraqi Christian boy holds a candle during a Good Friday mass at the church of Mart Shmoni in Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, on April 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAFIN HAMEDSAFIN HAMED/AFP/Getty Images A woman stretches out her arms in prayer as balances a stone on her head as a form of penance during a Good Friday ritual, in Ganthier, Haiti, Friday, April 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.