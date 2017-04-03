Deal with the devil': Honduran drug l...

Deal with the devil': Honduran drug lord spills beans to US

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: South China Morning Post

To hear him tell it in court, he has the blood of 78 people on his hands and allegedly shipped 20 tonnes of cocaine to the United States. He also laundered millions of dollars, and, once imprisoned in America, started spilling the beans - and terrifying powerful people back home in his native Honduras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Mar 21 Rose Tokoyo1 6
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb '17 Blacks 5
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
News Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON (Sep '16) Sep '16 Labour Day weekend 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC