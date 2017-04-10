Commentary: Post-coup militarization in Honduras

By Alex Rawley Research Associate at the Council on Hemispheric Affairs On the morning of June 28, 2009, military officials forced then-president of Honduras, Manuel Zelaya, into exile on a plane bound for Costa Rica. Shortly after, Robert Micheletti, president of the National Congress, was sworn in as president, stating, "I am not going to step aside, nor am I going to ask permission to step aside temporarily, that is not possible I will watch the passage of power from the Casa de Gobierno and in the moment in which Porfirio Lobo is imposed as president, I will get up and go to my house with my family."

