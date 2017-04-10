Commentary: Post-coup militarization in Honduras
By Alex Rawley Research Associate at the Council on Hemispheric Affairs On the morning of June 28, 2009, military officials forced then-president of Honduras, Manuel Zelaya, into exile on a plane bound for Costa Rica. Shortly after, Robert Micheletti, president of the National Congress, was sworn in as president, stating, "I am not going to step aside, nor am I going to ask permission to step aside temporarily, that is not possible I will watch the passage of power from the Casa de Gobierno and in the moment in which Porfirio Lobo is imposed as president, I will get up and go to my house with my family."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Mar 21
|Rose Tokoyo1
|6
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb '17
|Blacks
|5
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
|Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Labour Day weekend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC